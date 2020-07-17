Olympic trials for gymnastics at Enterprise Center rescheduled

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics that was originally scheduled for June 25-28 at Enterprise Center has been rescheduled for June 24-27, 2021 at the same venue.
The St. Louis Sports Commission and Enterprise Center will serve as the hosts for the four-day competition. The men’s and women’s gymnastics teams for the Tokyo Olympic Games will be named in St. Louis at the end of the trials.
Those who purchased tickets for the original trial dates can use their tickets for the rescheduled event. Ticket holders can request a refund through their point of purchase through Aug. 17, 2020. Since the event was sold out originally, the opportunity to buy tickets will be limited.
USA Gymnastics will email ticket holders about ticketing and refund details within the next 48 hours, according to a press release. Refunded tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster or by clicking here.
St. Louis will also host the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships at the America’s Center Convention Complex and the Dome June 22-27.
