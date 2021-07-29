Olympics livestreams, July 30: US women’s soccer quarterfinal, mixed team relays debut

TOKYO, Japan — Friday at the Tokyo Olympics will bring some new events that will have men and women competing together and against one another.
In the pool, it will be first-ever final in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay. Two men and two women swim per team, with each doing one of the four stroke styles. A few hours before that, it will be the Olympic debut of the triathlon mixed relay, also with two men and two women per team.
On the pitch, the U.S. women’s soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The winner goes on to the semis while the loser goes home.
And the first track and field medal of the games is awarded in the men’s 10,000-meter final.
Other events include the U.S. in baseball action against Israel, the U.S. women’s basketball team facing Japan, two U.S. beach volleyball teams in action and men’s and women’s trampoline.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Thursday – 10:59 p.m. CT. Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
9:00pm CT: NBC Primetime
10:30pm CT: NBC Prime Plus
11:00pm CT: Trampoline, Women's qualification and final
11:40pm CT: Women's Basketball, USA vs. Japan
12:00am CT: Shooting, Women's Sport Pistol Final
1:00am CT: Diving, Women's 3m Springboard prelims
1:30am CT: Badminton, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
2:30am CT: Rugby, Women's Quarterfinals
4:30am CT: Fencing, Men's Team Epee medal matches
5:00am CT: Baseball, USA vs. Israel
5:00am CT: Swimming, Heats in men's 50m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle, women's 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay
5:00am CT: Track & Field Session 3
5:25am CT: Track & Field, Women's Shot Put qualifying
6:00am CT: Table Tennis, men's singles medal matches
6:30am CT: Men’s 10,000-meter final
5:30pm CT: Triathlon, mixed relay
7:00pm CT: Rugby, Women's Semifinals
7:00pm CT: Track & Field Session 4
7:30pm CT: Track & Field, Women's Discus qualifying
7:40pm CT: Track & Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying
8:30pm CT: Swimming, Finals in men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m backstroke, 800m freestyle and mixed 4x100m medley relay
10:00pm CT: Sailing, Men's & women's Windsurfer medal races
10:00pm CT: Tennis, Men's singles bronze medal match
10:59pm CT: Trampoline, Men's qualification and Final
RELATED: Download the 5 On Your Side Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand
For the rest of the Games, Your STL Lunch Break newsletter will be all about Team USA! Make sure you sign up for Your STL Lunch Break for updates on the Tokyo Olympics this week through the end of the games!
The Olympics editions of Your STL Lunch Break will give you the biggest moments from Tokyo with a focus on the athletes from the region including Tyler Downs, DeAnna Price, Becky Sauerbrunn, Gwen Berry, Jayson Tatum and more!
After the games are over, you will still get Your STL Lunch Break with news that is focused on you.