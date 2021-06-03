What you need to know about the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials in St. Louis

The road to Tokyo for USA Gymnastics goes through St. Louis. Here are some basics of what you need to know

ST. LOUIS — Some of the biggest stars of Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will earn their spot right here in St. Louis.

The United States Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials are coming up at the end of June, and here's the basics of what you need to know:

When are the trials taking place?

The 2021 United States Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials will take place Thursday-Sunday, June 24-27.

Where are the trials taking place?

The trials will be held at The Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

The event was originally slated to be held at the Enterprise Center and were sold out in that venue. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, the trials needed a larger space.

How can I see the trials in person?

Those who had originally bought tickets when the trials were scheduled to take place at the Enterprise Center got the first crack at buying tickets for the event at The Dome. If you had a ticket for the Enterprise Center, those will not be honored at The Dome. You should receive a refund and will then be able to buy new tickets for the updated venue.

Tickets for those still interested in attending who didn't originally purchase tickets for the Enterprise Center are available via Ticketmaster.

Where can I watch on TV?

5 On Your Side is the official St. Louis home of the 2021 Olympics and Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials.

Here's the current TV lineup of coverage:

June 24: Men, Day 1 – 6:30 p.m. on NBCSN and livestreaming

Men Day 1 Apparatus Feed – 6:30 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com

June 25: Women, Day 1 – 8 p.m. on NBC and streaming

Women Day 1 Apparatus Feed – 8 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com

June 26: Men, Day 2 – 3 p.m. on the Olympic Channel and 4 p.m. on NBC and streaming

Men Day 2 Apparatus Feed – 3 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com

June 27: Women, Day 2 – 8:30 p.m. on NBC and streaming

Women Day 2 Apparatus Feed – 8:30 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com

How many athletes will make the 2021 Olympic Team?

At the end of the trials, five men and women will be selected to the United States team. There will also be three alternates for both the men and the women.