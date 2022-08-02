Alex Cavallini wants to bring home gold again

The Team USA goalie spent time training in St. Louis. Now, she's looking for a repeat in Beijing.

ST. LOUIS — Stopping pucks is what she loves, ever since she was a kid.

Alex Cavallini started her hockey career when she was 9 years old, playing against the boys.

“I thought stopping the boys' shots was the coolest thing,” said Cavallini.

One of her former teammates continues to take his shots. She married Aiden Cavallini after the 2018 Winter Olympics. If that last name sounds familiar, there's good reason.

“People are like, 'Do you know Paul and Gino?' Gino Cavalllini, my father-in-law, he was my coach back when I was 9 years old,” Alex explained to 5 On Your Side.

The former St. Louis Blue taught her well. Alex Cavallini is one of the most decorated players on the U.S. Women’s Olympics hockey team. They’ve won five straight gold medals at the world championships and won gold at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

Four years later, she’s committed to another gold medal performance. That’s why the Wisconsin native spent time in St. Louis, training on her own.

“You’re the one who has to be accountable for yourself. There’s so many tiny and minute details that go into the game, and for us to be able to work on that is challenging,” said Cavallini.

The Winter Games in Beijing represent more challenges because Team USA will be the team to beat.

“We’re the team with the target on our back, and everyone’s going to come at us as hard as they can to beat our team. It’s one of those things you can’t take any opportunity for granted,” she said.

But Alex Cavallini is confident Team USA will bring gold back home, one more time.