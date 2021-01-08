Arizona's MyKayla Skinner returns home to cheering family, fans

Arizona has been cheering MyKayla Skinner on as she won her first Olympic medal.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Editor's note: This video is from a previous broadcast.

New Olympic medalist, MyKayla Skinner, has returned from Arizona on Wednesday and her supporters couldn't be happier.

Skinner left the U.S. hopeful to qualify to compete for Team U.S.A gymnastics and is leaving Tokyo as a silver medalist.

Skinner topped off her first Olympics by coming in second in women's vaults with an average of 14.916 on her two Cheng and Amanar vaults.

The Gilbert native landed in Arizona around 5 p.m. and her family and friends were there to greet her. Skinner posted on Instagram a farewell to Japan, saying "See ya soon AZ," in a much different tone than her first farewell to the Tokyo Olympics.

Last week, Skinner was prepared to go home and posted a heartbreaking goodbye to the Games after an Olympic rule only allowed two gymnasts per country to advance to event finals. In the vaults competition, those two gymnasts were Simone Biles and Phoenix native Jade Carey.

However, a withdrawal from Simone Biles catapulted Skinner to the event finals and she didn't disappoint.

Skinner has discussed how difficult gymnastics has been during her whole career, saying she wanted to quit many times before. Before leaving for Tokyo, Skinner announced that she will return for her senior year at the University of Utah but she will no longer compete with the college's gymnastics team.

Skinner dominated the Pac-12 as a freshman gymnast at Utah. She has won numerous gold medals at NCAA and international events and now, an Olympic silver medal.

After being selected as an alternate in the 2016 Rio Olympics, she made her debut in Tokyo and finished fourth among Team USA gymnasts in the all-around competition behind Biles, Carey and all-around medalist, Suni Lee.

Skinner grew up in Gilbert, attended Higley High School for a year, and trained in Chandler.

