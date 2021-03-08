BMX freestyle riders share why they love the sport

The Olympics showcase some of the thrills of the X Games this summer. BMX freestyle is one of the new sports in Tokyo.

ST. LOUIS — Local daredevils at a south St. Louis track show us how they spend most of their free time practicing two-wheel tricks.

They love trying out high-flying thrills like the ones you'll see at the Tokyo games.

These guys have spent hours practicing their skills at Ramp Riders Skateboard Park.

The riders say that BMX riding has a lot of similarities to traditional sports.

"You have to keep a clear mind and a clear body," Jacob Wheeler told 5 On Your Side.

It takes years of hard work to master.

"The ground never gets any softer. The sport never gets any easier. There's a lot of heart in all the athletes, said Wheeler.

With each trick they attempt, they get a little bit better and jump a little higher.

"It's up to you to push yourself to do something you thought was impossible. I'm always out there looking to scare myself in a way," said Jack O'Leary.

