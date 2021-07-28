The beauty of the bonsai tree: A time-honored tradition in Japan

Each tree tells a detailed story

ST. LOUIS — Jesse Gilbertson loves plants. He spends his time taking care of them and teaching others about their healing properties.

"It's a stress reliever for me. It's something that keeps me sane. You're giving to the tree and the tree is giving to you. There's a lot of care that goes into it, but it's pretty gratifying," Gilbertson told 5 On Your Side.

Taking care of a bonsai tree is a time-honored tradition in Japan that takes, well, time.

Gilbertson has always loved the bonsai tree and helps run the Bonsai Society of Greater St. Louis. The small group of bonsai hobbyists gather every month to learn more about the bonsai culture. Bonsai club meetings are open to the public and are held on the first Tuesday of each month.

Gilbertson is a horticulturist at U City in Bloom. The non-profit organization designs, plants and maintains more than 200 public gardens and planters throughout University City.