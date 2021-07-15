St. Louis native Bradley Beal out for Tokyo Olympics after entering COVID-19 protocols

Fellow Chaminade High School grad Jayson Tatum is still expected to play for Team USA in Tokyo later in July

LAS VEGAS — St. Louis will not have two representatives on the USA men's basketball team heading to Tokyo after all.

On Thursday, USA Basketball announced that guard Bradley Beal would not be able to participate in the Tokyo Games after being placed in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"Bradley Beal, who was placed under USA Basketball's health & safety protocols on Wednesday, will remain in protocol & will be unable to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games. Out of an abundance of caution, Jerami Grant has been placed under health & safety protocols," USA Basketball said on Twitter.

Team USA was currently playing exhibition games in Las Vegas to get ready for the Olympic Games.

