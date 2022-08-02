Canada defeats United States 3-2 to reclaim gold medal in women's hockey at Winter Olympics

St. Charles native Jincy Dunne will come home with a silver medal after the U.S. fell to Canada in the gold medal game.

ST. LOUIS — The Olympic gold medal in women's ice hockey is back in the hands of the Canadians. St. Charles native Jincy Dunne, St. Louis resident Alex Cavallini and former Lindenwood goaltender Nicole Hensley will come home with silver medals.

Team Canada got the 3-2 win Wednesday night over Team USA in a game that aired live on 5 On Your Side.

Here's how the game played out:

There was some intrigue right off the bat as a Canadian goal was overturned on an offsides call about halfway through first period. However, Sarah Nurse scored just minutes later to give Canada a 1-0 lead.

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored with just under five minutes left in the first period to make it 2-0. Poulin followed that up with another goal in the second to make it 3-0.

Team USA finally got on the board with a shorthanded goal by Hilary Knight with less than five minutes left in the second period to make it 3-1.

American forward Amanda Kessel scored with just 12 seconds left in the game to make it 3-2. But that would be as close as the United States would get as Canada went on to win by the score of 3-2.

This was the latest chapter in a storied Olympic rivalry between the Canada and the United States in women's ice hockey at the Olympics. The United States has won gold twice. Canada now has five golds.

The United States won the gold in 2018, defeating Canada in a shootout in Pyeongchang.

Canada finishes an undefeated 7-0 at these Winter Games, handing the Americans a 4-2 loss in the preliminary rounds and then a loss in the gold medal game.

As far as the St. Louis connections go, defender and St. Charles native Jincy Dunne wrapped up her first Olympic games. Coming into the gold medal game, Dunne had three assists in the tournament and was a +3 while on the ice.

Current St. Louis area resident and daughter-in-law to former Blue Gino Cavallini, Alex Cavallini was the team's go-to goaltender so far in the Olympics. She had three wins, a shutout, a 95.45 save percentage and a 0.67 goals against average going into her start in the gold medal game.

Former Lindenwood University goalkeeper Nicole Hensley was also impressive in these Winter Games, winning her one game she appeared in via a shut out.