Centralia man looking for gold as captain of US Paralympic wheelchair rugby team

The Paralympic games start August 24.

CENTRALIA, Ill. — Chuck Melton is a father of three kids in Centralia, Illinois.

He was 23 years old in 2002 when his life changed forever. Melton was injured while diving into a lake. His spinal cord injury means he needs a wheelchair to get around.

Melton, an SIU Carbondale alum, is a silver medalist, and he's looking to add to his collection.

Melton is the captain of Team USA's Paralympic wheelchair rugby team. His team won silver in Rio in 2016, and they are looking for gold in Tokyo.

Melton is the oldest member of the team.

Melton trains five to six days a week to condition for the intense sport. He's looking for explosive speed and works out up to 5 hours a day.