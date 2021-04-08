Chesterfield trampoline students look to reach their highest potential in sport

Trampoline as an Olympic sport made its debut at the 2000 games in Sydney, Australia.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — If you have a trampoline in the backyard there's a chance your kids could actually be doing more than just bouncing on it. They could be training for the Olympics. Trampoline became an Olympic sport in 2000 and the athletes at one local gym have been competing with that worldwide stage in the back of their minds.

"When you're standing on the trampoline it's quiet," Nathan, a member of the Hi-NRG gym in Chesterfield, said. "It's nerve-wracking but there's always that sensation of success once you finish."

Kevin Scott is the coach at the gym. He started doing trampoline when he was 12 and says he's still involved because he loves the sport.

"For a short period of time you're actually flying in the air and that's just unbelievably awesome," Scott said. "It's a great feeling."

Jumping on the trampoline seems easy, but when you're competing there are several things judges are watching.

"It's judged based on their form, how high they jump and how good of a job they do staying in the middle which is difficult," Scott said.

Nathan and Shirya, who is also a member of the gym, say reaching their level of training takes a lot of hard work.

"Lots of staying motivated even when you're super tired," Shirya said. "Even when you fall you have to keep going."

Their coach agrees. Scott says learning what it takes to reach a high level in the sport takes practice.

"There are many, many different skills," Scott said. "There's a lot of different variations. We have progressions and drills that the kids go through to help them learn the skills."

And how about reaching the ultimate stage? The Olympics.