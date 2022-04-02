5 of the top sites for visitors to see in China

China has many ancient sites but the Winter Olympic athletes won't get to see them.

BEIJING, China — The Winter Olympics are now underway in China. At 3.8 million square miles, China is one of the largest countries on Earth and has some amazing sites.

The Forbidden City is one of those places. The 600-year-old compound is in the heart of Beijing and boasts gardens, courtyards, marble bridges, rooftop statues and a moat. Twenty-five emperors once lived within the Forbidden City's walls.

Potala Palace is another place to behold. It sits atop a mountain and is the highest ancient palace in the world. Potala Palace was home to the Dalai Lamas for centuries. Eight of their mummies are entombed there.

Potala Palace took 48 years to build and has 1,000 rooms and 10,000 shrines.

One of the more daring places to visit is the glass-bottom suspension bridge. It stretches 1,410 feet with glass panels that are nearly two feet thick. The glass allows you to enjoy views of the ground that's 980 feet below the span.

Shanghai Tower is another place with a view. It is the third tallest building in the world and is home to the world's highest observation deck. The elevators travel at speeds exceeding 40 miles per hour. The twisting tower can accommodate 16,000 people at once.

But the most well-known site in China is probably the Great Wall. It stretches for 13,170 miles and stands 23 to 26 feet high. The Great Wall was built as a line of defense with sections dating back to 650 B.C. It is estimated that over 10 million people visit it each year.