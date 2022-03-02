Chloe Kim nabs gold after incredible 1st run at Olympics halfpipe finals

BEIJING, China — Chloe Kim fell to her knees in tears after her first run in the women's snowboard halfpipe finals in Beijing on Thursday.
It turns out, that first run – with a score of 94 – was enough to secure a gold medal for the 21-year-old.
Kim is now the first-ever back-to-back Olympic snowboarding champion in women's halfpipe.
She performed two 1080s, three spins, and was so ecstatic over her performance she covered her mouth following her finish. She had the highest amplitude of any rider.
There are three runs in the halfpipe event and the winner is whoever has the best score on any of the runs.
Olympics
