Kansas City native Chris Nilsen wins silver medal in pole vault at Tokyo Olympics

Missouri has a new Olympic medalist to celebrate thanks to Kansas City's Nilsen

TOKYO, Japan — Missouri has a new Olympic medalist to be proud of.

Kansas City's Chris Nilsen took home the silver medal in the men's pole vault final on Tuesday morning in Tokyo.

Nilsen cleared a height of 5.97m to claim second place behind Sweden's Armand Duplantis. Duplantis cleared a mark of 6.02m. Nilsen's vault was a personal best.

Fellow Kansas City area native KC Lightfoot also had a nice showing in the pole vault final, finishing in a tie for fourth place.

RELATED: Every athlete with ties to the St. Louis area in the Tokyo Olympics

This was Nilsen's first Olympics. He attended high school in California and graduated from the University of South Dakota in 2020.

