Kansas City native Chris Nilsen wins silver medal in pole vault at Tokyo Olympics

Missouri has a new Olympic medalist to celebrate thanks to Kansas City's Nilsen

TOKYO, Japan — Missouri has a new Olympic medalist to be proud of.

Kansas City's Chris Nilsen took home the silver medal in the men's pole vault final on Tuesday morning in Tokyo.

Nilsen cleared a height of 5.97m to claim second place behind Sweden's Armand Duplantis. Duplantis cleared a mark of 6.02m. Nilsen's vault was a personal best.

Fellow Kansas City area native KC Lightfoot also had a nice showing in the pole vault final, finishing in a tie for fourth place.

This was Nilsen's first Olympics. He attended high school in California and graduated from the University of South Dakota in 2020.