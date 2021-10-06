Collinsville's Michelle Bartsch-Hackley wins gold medal with U.S. women's volleyball

Congrats to Collinsville native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley on bringing home the gold!

TOKYO, Japan — The Metro East has a new Olympian to celebrate!

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and the United States women's volleyball team won its first gold medal in program history Sunday with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Brazil.

The top-ranked United States team battled through injuries in this year's tournament to earn the gold, going 7-1 in Tokyo, with the team's only loss coming against the Russian Olympic Committee. The team took home bronze in Rio and a silver in London in the past two Olympics.

Bartsch-Hackley, 31, is a native of Collinsville, Illinois and a graduate of Collinsville High School.

She played volleyball collegiately for the University of Illinois in Champaign and was inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.

Bartsch-Hackley is an outside hitter, and was an alternate on the 2016 Olympic team in Rio.

Bartsch-Hackley starred as one of the premier players on Team USA during the tournament.