Collinsville High School grad named to US Women's Olympic Volleyball team

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley will be representing Collinsville and her country as U.S. Volleyball goes for a gold medal

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The Metro East will have one of their own going for gold in Tokyo in July.

Maryville, Illinois, native and Collinsville High School grad Michelle Bartsch-Hackley was named to the United States Women's Olympic Volleyball Team on Monday.

Bartsch-Hackley is a 31-year-old outside hitter and has been a member of the U.S. Women's National Team since 2015. She was an Olympic alternate in 2016.

She also attended the University of Illinois and was inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.

Bartsch-Hackley was joined by another former Illini great on the Olympic roster as well. Jordyn Poulter, who played at Illinois from 2015-2018, was named to the team on Monday as well.

Team USA is the top-ranked international team in the world and will look to take home the country's first indoor Women's Volleyball gold medal.

Team USA entered the 2016 Olympics as one of the favorites. After going undefeated in pool play, they lost in the semi-finals to Serbia before defeating the Netherlands to claim the bronze medal.

This year's team has four players returning from that bronze-medal team.

You can see the full roster below:

U.S. Women’s Roster for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Alternates

Staff