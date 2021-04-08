Missouri native wins silver medal in women’s 3000m steeplechase

Courtney Frerichs won the silver medal with a time of 9 minutes, 4.79 seconds

TOKYO, Japan — Missouri native Courtney Frerichs won the silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final on Wednesday.

Peruth Chemutai of Uganda won the gold medal with a new national record of 9 minutes, 1.45 seconds.

Frerichs, who's from the Springfield, Missouri suburb of Nixa, took off from the pack with around 2 ½ laps to go and held on down the stretch to win the silver with 9 minutes, 4.79 seconds. Frerichs had the fastest time in her qualifying heat with 9 minutes, 19.34 seconds.

Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya took the bronze with 9 minutes, 5.39 seconds.

You can watch Frerichs bring home the silver in the NBC Olympics video below.

BRINGING HOME SOME SILVER! 🥈@courtfrerichs8 crosses the line in second in the women's 3000m steeplechase final. #TokyoOlmypics pic.twitter.com/2Ib22yM8Mk — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2021

Emma Coburn of the United States was disqualified for a “lane infringement” after finishing behind the field, according to the Associated Press. She earned a bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

