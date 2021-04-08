Missouri native wins silver medal in women’s 3000m steeplechase

TOKYO, Japan — Missouri native Courtney Frerichs won the silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final on Wednesday.
Peruth Chemutai of Uganda won the gold medal with a new national record of 9 minutes, 1.45 seconds.
Frerichs, who's from the Springfield, Missouri suburb of Nixa, took off from the pack with around 2 ½ laps to go and held on down the stretch to win the silver with 9 minutes, 4.79 seconds. Frerichs had the fastest time in her qualifying heat with 9 minutes, 19.34 seconds.
Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya took the bronze with 9 minutes, 5.39 seconds.
You can watch Frerichs bring home the silver in the NBC Olympics video below.
Emma Coburn of the United States was disqualified for a “lane infringement” after finishing behind the field, according to the Associated Press. She earned a bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.
Several athletes with local ties to Missouri, Illinois and the St. Louis area still have a chance to bring home a medal from Tokyo.
