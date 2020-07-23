Gold medal winner Dawn Harper Nelson shares message 1 year out from Tokyo Olympics

"Of course, with the one year postponement I had to make some changes to my training," the East St. Louis native said

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Tokyo Olympics are one year away – again.

The 2020 Summer Games were supposed to begin Thursday, but the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed things until next year.

However, athletes around the world are continuing to train. That includes a familiar face in the Bi-state. East St. Louis native Dawn Harper Nelson – an Olympic gold and silver medalist in the 100m hurdles – shared this update with 5 On Your Side.

“I cannot believe we are one year out from Tokyo 2021. Of course, with the one year postponement I had to make some changes to my training, but it gave me more time to prepare and learn how to juggle motherhood with track and field,” she said.

“With all that being said, training is truly going well, and I am so excited about Tokyo 2021.”

Harper Nelson announced she was coming out of retirement to train again last winter.

It’s a little different these days as she’s a new mom, too.

Harper Nelson was supposed to run a qualifying race last month in Oregon, but that also was pushed back to next summer.