'I wanted so badly to bring it home': St. Louis area hammer thrower DeAnna Price reveals Olympics injury

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. — As Moscow Mills native and Troy Buchanan High School graduate DeAnna Price revealed on Monday, the rumors were true. The Olympic hammer thrower was battling through injuries as she came away from the Tokyo Games with an 8th place finish.

In posts on Facebook and Instagram, Price detailed how she had been suffering from a bone bruise on her ankle a few days before the U.S. track and field trials in June. Price said she thought it was a pulled muscle at first, and threw well on the ankle at the trials. Two weeks before the Olympics, Price said the injury was so bad she couldn't put on a shoe without crying and had a baseball-sized swelling on her foot. At the same time, Price said her torn hip labrum was also flaring up.

"My numbers kept dropping lower and lower and mentally/physically I was really struggling... because My body was forcing me to change my form…and I had to change my sights from 80m, to adjust to just trying to qualify and then make finals," Price wrote. "I’m sooo sorry I didn’t get a medal…I wanted sooo badly to bring it home for US and to show what WE could do!"

Price thanked her husband and coach, as well well as other trainers, family and friends for supporting her as she fought through injuries.

"I also want to give a special thank you to my community and fellow Americans. I am so proud to be able to compete for our country! I was given this opportunity and chance, because of those who have fought and given their lives. When I step in that ring it’s all of us standing together as ONE FAMILY," Price wrote. "I love you guys soo much and can’t wait to come back to make you so proud and bring home a medal! Now let’s look forward, heal up, and get back to work!"

Price came into the Olympics as one of the top-ranked women's hammer throwers in the world, setting an American record with a throw of 80.31m at the Olympic trials. Her best throw in the Olympic finals was 73.09. The gold, silver and bronze medalists threw 78.48, 77.03 and 75.49 respectively.

Price, 28, is expected to compete for the United States in the 2021 Olympic Games in Paris, France.