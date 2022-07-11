East St. Louis Olympian shares sweet, honest pregnancy announcement

Gold medalist Dawn Harper-Nelson shared a joyful but honest Instagram post.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Gold medalist Dawn Harper-Nelson shared she is expecting her second baby in a joyful and funny Instagram video posted Monday.

Harper-Nelson, an East St. Louis native, shared a compilation of photos and videos timed to the song "Pose," by Yo Gotti featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert.

The video follows a TikTok trend where people share poses from their lives. Harper-Nelson's poses included showing a pregnancy test, husband Alonzo Nelson holding her hair while she pretends to vomit, snacking and cuddling with the family.

Dawn Harper-Nelson and Alonzo Nelson included their first daughter, Harper, in the fun video. In one pose, Alonzo is holding Dawn's belly as she takes a glowing selfie.

The joyful post had thousands of views across Instagram and Twitter.

"I’m bubbling with joy and nausea," Harper-Nelson wrote in her tweet. "[Alonzo Nelson] said he can’t wait to spoil another one."

Harper-Nelson won a gold medal in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. She ran the 100-meter hurdle. She placed silver in the 2012 games.

BABY ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!!

I feel like it has taken forever to be able to tell you all. Baby #2 is on the way!!! I’m bubbling with joy and nausea.@zoeesl said he can’t wait to spoil another one 🥰



*I do not own the rights to this music pic.twitter.com/gULCBD4fsG — Dawn Harper-Nelson OLY (@DHarp100mH) July 11, 2022

Harper-Nelson talked to 5 On Your Side about mental health in May. She shared an intense experience as an Olympic-level athlete, including some of the most difficult moments in her career. See that story here.

Harper-Nelson retired from track in 2018 to start her family but returned to running one month after Harper was born.

Harper-Nelson's story to try to make the 2020 Olympic team is the subject of the documentary, "Hi I'm Dawn Harper-Nelson".