First mother-son duo to win gold in Olympics history is from the U.S.

JaVale and Pamela McGee struck gold at their respective Olympic games nearly 40 years apart.

TOKYO, Japan — After defeating France in Saturday night's men's basketball tournament, JaVale McGee made history with his mother becoming the first mom-son duo to win gold medals in Olympic history.

According to the Olympics' website, JaVale's mother Pamela McGee won a gold medal in the women's basketball tournament 37 years earlier in the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic games.

Pamela played basketball at Southern Cal alongside her twin sister Paula McGee. Her team won NCAA titles in 1983 and 1984, then went on to play Brazil, France, Italy and Spain ultimately taking the gold in the 1984 Olympics.

When her son, JaVale played more than seven seasons in the NBA, she became the first WNBA player to have a son play in the NBA, according to the Olympics.

Pamela's WBNA team, the Los Angeles Sparks, tweeted their excitement for the mother-son gold medalists with a photo of them each playing in their Olympic games.

Sparks alumna Pamela McGee and JaVale McGee have just become the first mother and son duo to win a gold medal for Team USA 🥇#RootedinLA pic.twitter.com/zpAqSUTktV — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) August 7, 2021