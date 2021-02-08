Illinois middle schooler studying the ancient art of origami

He's also learning how to speak Japanese

OKAWVILLE, Ill — Folding paper sounds easy enough, but when it involves the Japanese art form of origami, one must also be patient, precise and creative.

An Illinois boy is teaching himself how to combine those elements and he is getting noticed for his abilities.

Emil Galliano, who is in 6th grade, spent his summer creating dozens of origami creations.



"He showed me a PDF on how to do it and I just went to town," Galliano told 5 On Your Side's Rene Knott.



Emil's father said it's always amazing watching him get better and better with his folds.