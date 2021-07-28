Jayson Tatum is living out a lifelong dream and bringing St. Louis pride to the Olympics

As a kid Jayson Tatum was envisioning himself as a member of Team USA. Now, he's living the dream in Tokyo

ST. LOUIS — As a father, Justin Tatum always had dreams of watching his son play in the NBA and becoming a household name.

"Hearing them talking and seeing that jersey on them, I said man you here now kid," Justin said recalling a conversation with his son, Jayson Tatum.

But staring for team USA in the Olympics, wasn't something the father-son duo talked about often, but now that's it here, Justin said it's hard to put into words.

"Man it's unbelievable if the city could just understand what's going on like we never had nothing like this before," Justin said.

At just 23 years old, Tatum joins the likes of Jo Jo White and Bill Bradley as the only basketball Olympians from our area.

Growing up in University City, a small suburb outside of St. Louis, Jayson and his best friend Brandon Dunlap bonded over the game of basketball. Dunlap remembers one piece of motivation Jayson used to obtain this dream.

"Growing up I remember vividly he had a picture hanging up and it was a bunch of USA guys like Kobe and LeBron and it had a cut-out of his face on like an NBA body with him in the picture with all these greats," Dunlap said. "So I can see that was something that he wanted to do."

Being from a small area like U-City, Jayson's other best friend, Ryan Allen, said the young superstar has a lot of pride in his hometown. He's showing everyone not just from his town, but in St. Louis, that anything is possible.

"For years now, the dream team, the team with Kobe and LeBron and them, and for them to try and continue that legacy that's like the utmost inspiration for everybody," Allen said about Jayson playing for Team USA.

Representing his hometown and the country, Jayson is blazing a trial his son, Deuce, may hope to follow one day. Just like his dad hoped and prayed for moments like this.

"It'll be the greatest thing ever," Justin explaining how Jayson's career will help Deuce one day. "I think 10 years from now when he was about 12-13 striving and working to be his dad and see what he accomplished in his early years, I think will be great for him."