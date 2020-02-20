ST. LOUIS — The Olympic Trials in the Marathon competition are later this month in Atlanta. St. Louis will be well represented, including Julia Kohnen.

She's a 27-year-old graduate of Incarnate Word Academy. Although she is in the running to make the Olympic team, Julia Kohnen doesn’t have a long and storied career as a runner.

Julia was a soccer player and a good one, staring at Incarnate Word before playing collegiately at Southern Indiana University.

Running, though, is what she does best. But she may not have been on the same track if not for a coach on the Southern Indiana campus. She never would have taken up competitive running if a running coach at Southern Indiana University didn’t see her running one day.

Now, she's winning races and closing in on an Olympic dream. Kohnen already has eight combined victories in half marathons and full marathons. She also has a top-25 time in the country.

Only three will make the team. The race is Feb. 29.

More Olympics coverage:

RELATED: No 'Plan B' for Olympics; questions over Chinese presence as virus spreads

RELATED: Simone Biles will blow your mind with this new vault

RELATED: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill says he wants to try out for the Olympics

RELATED: Aly Raisman confirms she will not compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics