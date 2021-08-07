St. Louis native Napheesa Collier wins gold medal for Team USA basketball at Tokyo Olympics

Collier is the first women's basketball player from St. Louis to ever win Olympic gold

TOKYO, Japan — Napheesa Collier is officially an Olympic gold medalist.

Collier and Team USA women's basketball took home the gold Saturday night with a 90-75 win over Japan in the championship game.

Collier is the first women's basketball player from St. Louis to ever win Olympic gold. This is the women's basketball team's seventh straight Olympic gold medal. The last time they didn't win gold was 1992.

Collier, 24, was born in Jefferson City and grew up in the St. Louis area. She graduated from Incarnate Word Academy where she helped the team win three Missouri Class 4 state championships in basketball.

After Incarnate Word, Collier joined the powerhouse UConn Huskies women's basketball program where she helped Connecticut make it to four Final Fours, winning it all in 2016.

The Minnesota Lynx drafted Collier with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, and she went on to win the rookie of the year award in her first season.

At just 24 years old, Collier is tied for the title of youngest member of the women's hoops team heading to Tokyo.