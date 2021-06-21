St. Louis native Napheesa Collier named to Team USA Olympic women's basketball team

Collier joins Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal as St. Louis natives going for basketball gold in Tokyo

ST. LOUIS — United States Olympic basketball is getting even more of a St. Louis flair in 2021.

On Monday, the U.S. women's basketball team announced its roster for the Tokyo Olympics, and St. Louis native Napheesa Collier made the cut.

Collier won three state championships at Incarnate Word Academy in St. Louis, and helped UConn to four NCAA Final Fours in her career as a huskie, winning the 2016 national championship.

Collier was drafted No. 6 overall out of college by the Minnesota Lynx in 2019 and was the WNBA Rookie of the Year in her first season.

This is Collier's first Olympic team. The U.S. team is looking to make it seven consecutive gold medals in women's basketball in 2021.

"So honored to be apart of the Tokyo Olympics!," Collier wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Collier joins fellow St. Louis natives Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal in representing their hometowns on the Olympic hardwood.