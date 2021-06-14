Single-session tickets for Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials go on sale Monday

ST. LOUIS — St. Louisans still have a chance to see gymnastics history in the making. On Monday, single-session tickets go on sale for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials, which will be held at The Dome from June 24-27.
The men’s and women’s gymnastics teams that will compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games will be named at the trials in St. Louis.
All-session tickets previously went on sale, giving spectators access to see all four competitive sessions. Monday’s ticket release allows fans to go to specific competitions on certain days. Prices range from $20-$180, depending on the session and day.
- Thursday, June 24 at 5 p.m. – Men’s gymnastics, Day 1, $20-90
- Friday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. – Women’s gymnastics, Day 1, $45-$160
- Saturday, Jun 26 at 1:30 p.m. – Men’s gymnastics, Day 2, $25-$125
- Sunday, June 27 at 7 p.m. – Women’s gymnastics, Day 2, $50-$180
Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, June 14 and can be bought on Ticketmaster.
The trials will be held at The Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.
The event was originally slated to be held at the Enterprise Center and were sold out in that venue. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, the trials needed a larger space.
The Dome can seat about 20,000 people. Masks are required, even if you're vaccinated.
The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony is July 23. 5 On Your Side is your home for all the Olympics action.
Tokyo Olympics latest:
- St. Louis native qualifies for Tokyo Olympics with Team USA diving
- Tokyo bound: Kalisz claims 1st spot on US Olympic swim team
- Michael Phelps is gone. Here's who's ready to fill the void for USA Swimming.
- NBC's Olympics coverage shifts into higher gear with trials
- 'I've always had Olympic dreams' | Collinsville grad makes U.S. women's volleyball team