Single-session tickets for Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials go on sale Monday

If you want to see the women's and men's teams for the Olympics be named in St. Louis, here's your chance!

ST. LOUIS — St. Louisans still have a chance to see gymnastics history in the making. On Monday, single-session tickets go on sale for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials, which will be held at The Dome from June 24-27.

The men’s and women’s gymnastics teams that will compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games will be named at the trials in St. Louis.

All-session tickets previously went on sale, giving spectators access to see all four competitive sessions. Monday’s ticket release allows fans to go to specific competitions on certain days. Prices range from $20-$180, depending on the session and day.

Thursday, June 24 at 5 p.m. – Men’s gymnastics, Day 1, $20-90

Friday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. – Women’s gymnastics, Day 1, $45-$160

Saturday, Jun 26 at 1:30 p.m. – Men’s gymnastics, Day 2, $25-$125

Sunday, June 27 at 7 p.m. – Women’s gymnastics, Day 2, $50-$180

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, June 14 and can be bought on Ticketmaster.

The trials will be held at The Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

The event was originally slated to be held at the Enterprise Center and were sold out in that venue. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, the trials needed a larger space.

The Dome can seat about 20,000 people. Masks are required, even if you're vaccinated.

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony is July 23. 5 On Your Side is your home for all the Olympics action.