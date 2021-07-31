Olympics livestreams, Aug. 1: Men’s 100-meter final, individual gymnastics events

TOKYO, Japan — The title of fastest man in the world highlights Sunday’s events at the Tokyo Olympics.
The men’s 100-meter final will be run in the morning. Medals will also be awarded in the men's long jump, women's triple jump and the women's 100-meter hurdles.
Gymnastics moves on to the apparatus finals with the women's vault and uneven bars plus the men's floor and pommel horse.
Beach volleyball continues in the knockout round while volleyball on the court wraps up pool play.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 p.m. Saturday – 11:59 p.m. ET. Sunday, which spans Sunday night and Monday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
7:30am CT: NBC Daytime, Part 1
11:45am CT: NBC Daytime, Part 2
6:00pm CT: NBC Primetime
10:30pm CT: NBC Prime Plus
11:00pm CT Saturday: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 3
12:00am CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 4
1:00am CT: Diving, women's 3-meter Springboard final
3:00am CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 5
4:00am CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 6
4:30am CT: Fencing, Men's Team Foil medal matches
5:00am CT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
5:00am CT: Track and Field, Session 7
5:10am CT: Track and Field, Men's High Jump final
5:50am CT: Weightlifting, Women's 76kg Group A
6:20am CT: Track and Field, Women's Triple Jump final
7:00am CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 7
7:45am CT: Men's Volleyball, USA vs. Argentina
7:50am CT: Track and Field, Men's 100-meter final
8:00am CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 8
7:00pm CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 9
7:00pm CT: Track and Field, Session 8
7:00pm CT: Track and Field, Men's Hammer qualifying
8:00pm CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 10
8:20pm CT: Track and Field, Men's Long Jump final
9:05pm CT: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. Italy
9:30pm CT: Men's Water Polo, Greece vs. USA
10:00pm CT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
RELATED: Download the 5 On Your Side Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand
For the rest of the Games, Your STL Lunch Break newsletter will be all about Team USA! Make sure you sign up for Your STL Lunch Break for updates on the Tokyo Olympics this week through the end of the games!
The Olympics editions of Your STL Lunch Break will give you the biggest moments from Tokyo with a focus on the athletes from the region including Tyler Downs, DeAnna Price, Becky Sauerbrunn, Gwen Berry, Jayson Tatum and more!
After the games are over, you will still get Your STL Lunch Break with news that is focused on you.