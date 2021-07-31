Olympics livestreams, Aug. 1: Men’s 100-meter final, individual gymnastics events

Gymnastics moves on to the apparatus finals and the title of world’s fastest man will be decided on the track

TOKYO, Japan — The title of fastest man in the world highlights Sunday’s events at the Tokyo Olympics.

The men’s 100-meter final will be run in the morning. Medals will also be awarded in the men's long jump, women's triple jump and the women's 100-meter hurdles.

Gymnastics moves on to the apparatus finals with the women's vault and uneven bars plus the men's floor and pommel horse.

Beach volleyball continues in the knockout round while volleyball on the court wraps up pool play.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 p.m. Saturday – 11:59 p.m. ET. Sunday, which spans Sunday night and Monday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

