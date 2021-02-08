Olympics livestreams, Aug. 3: US men’s basketball quarterfinal; sport climbing debuts

More gold will be awarded in track and field plus sport climbing makes its Olympic debut and more skateboarding medals are handed out

TOKYO, Japan — The women dominate the stage in track and field Tuesday with finals in the 200 and 800 meters, 400-meter hurdles and the hammer throw while the men take on the pole vault final. Decathlon and heptathlon also get underway.

After two dominant performances to wrap up pool play, the U.S. men’s basketball team takes on Spain in the quarterfinals. Springboard diving wraps up with the men’s 3-meter final. The first Olympic medal in history is awarded in the women’s skateboard park competition. And sport climbing makes its official Olympics debut.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Monday – 10:59 p.m. ET. Tuesday, which spans Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.





