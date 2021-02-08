Olympics livestreams, Aug. 3: US men’s basketball quarterfinal; sport climbing debuts

TOKYO, Japan — The women dominate the stage in track and field Tuesday with finals in the 200 and 800 meters, 400-meter hurdles and the hammer throw while the men take on the pole vault final. Decathlon and heptathlon also get underway.
After two dominant performances to wrap up pool play, the U.S. men’s basketball team takes on Spain in the quarterfinals. Springboard diving wraps up with the men’s 3-meter final. The first Olympic medal in history is awarded in the women’s skateboard park competition. And sport climbing makes its official Olympics debut.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Monday – 10:59 p.m. ET. Tuesday, which spans Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
12:00pm CT: NBC Daytime
7:00pm CT: NBC Primetime
10:30pm CT: NBC Prime Plus
11:40pm CT Monday: Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal, USA vs. Spain
1:00am CT: Diving, Men's 3m Springboard Final
1:30am CT: Cycling, Women's team pursuit R1 and finals; men's team sprint qualifying, R1 and finals; and men's team pursuit R1
3:00am CT: Soccer, Men's semifinal, Mexico vs. Brazil
3:00am CT: Sport Climbing, Men's combined qualification
5:00am CT: Track and Field, Session 11
5:00am CT: Track and Field, Men's Shot Put qualifying
5:20am CT: Track and Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying
5:50am CT: Weightlifting, Men's 109kg Group A
6:00am CT: Soccer, Men’s Semifinal, Japan vs. Spain
6:35am CT: Track and Field, Women's Hammer Throw final
7:25am CT: Track and Field, Women's 800m Final
7:50am CT: Track and Field, Women's 200m Final
4:30pm CT: Swimming, Women's Open Water 10km
7:00pm CT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Quarterfinal Match 1
7:00pm CT: Track and Field, Session 12
7:05pm CT: Track and Field, Men's Javelin qualifying
7:55pm CT: Track and Field, Decathlon Long Jump
8:00pm CT: Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal 1, teams TBD
8:00pm CT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Quarterfinal Match 2
8:35pm CT: Track and Field, Heptathlon High Jump
9:30pm CT: Track and Field, Women's 400m Hurdles final
9:40pm CT: Track and Field, Decathlon Shot Put
10:00pm CT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
10:30pm CT: Skateboarding, Women's Park Final
