Olympics livestreams, Aug. 4: US beach volleyball semis, more new sports

TOKYO, Japan — Decathlon and heptathlon continue in track and field Wednesday while champions will be decided in the men’s 200 and 800 meters and the 110-meter hurdles. Medals will also be awarded in men's hammer throw, discus and shot put and women’s steeplechase.
April Ross and Alix Klineman, the last U.S. team standing in beach volleyball, face Switzerland in the women’s semifinal.
More team sports enter the elimination rounds, including the U.S. facing Spain in the men’s water polo quarterfinal.
Karate and women’s sport climbing make their Olympic debuts while the men’s park competition in skateboarding awards its first medals.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Tuesday – 10:59 p.m. CT. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
12:00pm CT: NBC Daytime
7:00pm CT: NBC Primetime
10:30pm CT: NBC Prime Plus
11:00pm Tuesday CT: Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal, Dominican Republic vs. USA
11:40pm Tuesday CT: Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal, Australia vs. USA
12:00am CT: Boxing, Men's light heavyweight gold medal bout, semifinals in women's flyweight, welterweight and men's super heavyweight
12:10am CT: Water Polo, Men's Quarterfinal, USA vs. Spain
12:30am CT: Sailing, Men's and women's 470 medal races
1:00am CT: Diving, Women's 10m Platform prelims
1:30am CT: Cycling, Track - Men's team pursuit finals; women's keirin R1 w/ repechage; and men's sprint qualifying and R1 w/ repechages
4:30am CT: Swimming, Men's 10km Open Water
4:30am CT: Track and Field, Session 13
4:30am CT: Track and Field, Decathlon High Jump
5:00am CT: Equestrian, Jumping Individual Final
5:05am CT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Shot Put
5:50am CT: Weightlifting, Men's +109kg Final
6:15am CT: Track and Field, Men's Hammer Throw Final
7:05am CT: Track and Field, Men's 800m Final
7:55am CT: Track and Field, Men's 200m Final
7:00pm CT: Skateboarding, Men's Park Final
7:00pm CT: Track and Field, Session 14
7:40pm CT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Long Jump
7:50pm CT: Track and Field, Decathlon Discus
9:00pm CT: Track and Field, Men's Triple Jump Final
9:05pm CT: Track and Field, Men's Shot Put Final
9:20pm CT: Canoe/Kayak - Sprint, Finals in women's canoe single 200m, men's kayak single 200m, women's kayak single 500m and men's K-2 1000m
9:55pm CT: Track and Field, Men's 110m Hurdles
10:30pm CT: Track and Field, Heptathlon Javelin
10:45pm CT: Track and Field, Decathlon Pole Vault
