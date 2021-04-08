x
Olympics

Olympics livestreams, Aug. 5: US women’s soccer plays for bronze; beach volleyball finals

The U.S. women’s soccer team looks to end the Olympics on a high note against Australia while new champions are crowned in the decathlon and heptathlon

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. women’s soccer team plays for bronze against Australia Thursday and the U.S. men’s basketball team also takes on Australia in the semifinals. The title of world’s greatest athlete is crowned as the decathlon and heptathlon wrap up and medals will be awarded in women’s beach volleyball, women’s 10-meter platform diving and the new Olympic sport of karate.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Wednesday – 10:59 p.m. CT. Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

11:00pm Wednesday CT: Modern Pentathlon, Men's and women's fencing ranking rounds

11:00pm  Wednesday CT: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 1

11:15pm Wednesday CT: Men's basketball semifinal, USA vs. Australia

12:00am CT: Boxing, men's featherweight final; women's lightweight, and men's flyweight and middleweight semifinals

1:00am CT: Diving, Women's 10m Platform Final

1:20am CT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 1

1:30am CT: Track Cycling, Women's keirin R2, R3 & final; men's omnium scratch, tempo, elim & pts races; & men's sprint R2 w/ rep & QF

2:30am CT: Track and Field, Men's 20km Race Walk

3:00am CT: Karate, women's kata, men's kumite 67kg and women's kumite 55kg medal bouts

3:00am CT: Soccer, Women's Bronze Medal Match, Australia vs. USA

3:30am CT: Sport Climbing, Men's Combined Final

4:15am CT: Wrestling, Medals in men's freestyle (57kg, 86kg) and women's freestyle (57kg)

4:45am CT: Track and Field, Session 15

5:00am CT: Baseball, Semifinal, USA vs. South Korea   

5:00am CT: Field Hockey, Men's Gold Medal Game

5:15am CT: Track and Field, Decathlon, Javelin

5:20am CT: Track and Field, Women's Pole Vault Final

5:40am CT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 2

6:00am CT: Men's basketball semifinal, France vs. Slovenia

7:00am CT: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal

7:00am CT: Track and Field, Men's 400m Final

7:00am CT: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 2

7:20am CT: Track and Field, Heptathlon 800m (Final event)

7:40am CT: Track and Field, Decathlon 1,500m (Final event)

8:00am CT: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal

3:30pm CT: Track and Field, Men's 50km Race Walk

8:00pm CT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Bronze Medal Match

8:00pm CT: Karate, men's kata and women's kumite 61kg elimination rounds

8:20pm CT: Rhythmic Gymnastics, Individual All-Around Qualifying Part 1 of 2

8:30pm CT: Field Hockey, Women's Bronze Medal Game

9:00pm CT: Soccer, Women's Gold Medal Match, Sweden vs Canada

9:30pm CT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Gold Medal Match

