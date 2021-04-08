Olympics livestreams, Aug. 5: US women’s soccer plays for bronze; beach volleyball finals

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. women’s soccer team plays for bronze against Australia Thursday and the U.S. men’s basketball team also takes on Australia in the semifinals. The title of world’s greatest athlete is crowned as the decathlon and heptathlon wrap up and medals will be awarded in women’s beach volleyball, women’s 10-meter platform diving and the new Olympic sport of karate.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Wednesday – 10:59 p.m. CT. Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
11:00pm Wednesday CT: Modern Pentathlon, Men's and women's fencing ranking rounds
11:00pm Wednesday CT: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 1
11:15pm Wednesday CT: Men's basketball semifinal, USA vs. Australia
12:00am CT: Boxing, men's featherweight final; women's lightweight, and men's flyweight and middleweight semifinals
1:00am CT: Diving, Women's 10m Platform Final
1:20am CT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 1
1:30am CT: Track Cycling, Women's keirin R2, R3 & final; men's omnium scratch, tempo, elim & pts races; & men's sprint R2 w/ rep & QF
2:30am CT: Track and Field, Men's 20km Race Walk
3:30am CT: Sport Climbing, Men's Combined Final
4:45am CT: Track and Field, Session 15
5:00am CT: Baseball, Semifinal, USA vs. South Korea
5:00am CT: Field Hockey, Men's Gold Medal Game
5:15am CT: Track and Field, Decathlon, Javelin
5:20am CT: Track and Field, Women's Pole Vault Final
5:40am CT: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 2
7:00am CT: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal
7:00am CT: Track and Field, Men's 400m Final
7:00am CT: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 2
8:00am CT: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal
3:30pm CT: Track and Field, Men's 50km Race Walk
8:00pm CT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Bronze Medal Match
8:30pm CT: Field Hockey, Women's Bronze Medal Game
9:30pm CT: Beach Volleyball, Women's Gold Medal Match
RELATED: Download the 5 On Your Side Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand
For the rest of the Games, Your STL Lunch Break newsletter will be all about Team USA! Make sure you sign up for Your STL Lunch Break for updates on the Tokyo Olympics this week through the end of the games!
The Olympics editions of Your STL Lunch Break will give you the biggest moments from Tokyo with a focus on the athletes from the region including Tyler Downs, DeAnna Price, Becky Sauerbrunn, Gwen Berry, Jayson Tatum and more!
After the games are over, you will still get Your STL Lunch Break with news that is focused on you.