Olympics livestreams, Aug. 6: US in men’s basketball gold medal game

TOKYO, Japan — The final weekend of Olympics is here, which means a lot of medals to be awarded in the next three days. The big event will be the U.S. taking on France for the men’s basketball gold medal. France defeated the U.S. to open the Tokyo Games.

In an interesting coincidence, both the U.S. women’s basketball and volleyball teams will be playing Serbia for the right to go to their gold medal games. Both events will be happening almost simultaneously, with the volleyball match starting 40 minutes before the basketball game.

Track and field will feature the men’s and women’s 4x100 relay finals and women’s 400-meter final. The men take on the 10-meter diving platform and medals will be awarded in men’s beach volleyball. And for something completely different, the women will run, shoot, swim, fence and even jump horses for the modern pentathlon gold.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Thursday – 10:59 p.m. CT. Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

