Olympics livestreams, Aug. 6: US in men’s basketball gold medal game

TOKYO, Japan — The final weekend of Olympics is here, which means a lot of medals to be awarded in the next three days. The big event will be the U.S. taking on France for the men’s basketball gold medal. France defeated the U.S. to open the Tokyo Games.
In an interesting coincidence, both the U.S. women’s basketball and volleyball teams will be playing Serbia for the right to go to their gold medal games. Both events will be happening almost simultaneously, with the volleyball match starting 40 minutes before the basketball game.
Track and field will feature the men’s and women’s 4x100 relay finals and women’s 400-meter final. The men take on the 10-meter diving platform and medals will be awarded in men’s beach volleyball. And for something completely different, the women will run, shoot, swim, fence and even jump horses for the modern pentathlon gold.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Thursday – 10:59 p.m. CT. Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
11:00pm Thursday CT: Volleyball, Women’s Semifinal, USA vs. Serbia
11:40am Thursday CT: Women’s Basketball Semifinal, USA vs. Serbia
12:00am CT: Boxing, men's heavyweight gold medal bout; women's middleweight, men's lightweight semifinals
1:00am CT: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Prelims
1:20am CT: Water Polo, Men's Semifinal
1:30am CT: Track Cycling, Women's madison final; men's sprint semifinals & final; and women's sprint qualifying and R1 w/ repechages
2:30am CT: Track and Field, Women's 20km Race Walk
3:30am CT: Sport Climbing, Women's Combined Final
4:15am CT: Wrestling, Men's freestyle (74kg, 125kg) and women's freestyle (53kg) wrestling medal bouts
5:00am CT: Field Hockey, Women's Gold Medal Game
5:40am CT: Water Polo, Men's Semifinal
5:50am CT: Track and Field, Session 17
6:00am CT: Women’s Basketball Semifinal
6:00am CT: Soccer, Men's Bronze Medal Match
6:50am CT: Track and Field, Women's Javelin Final
7:00am CT: Track and Field, Men's 5,000m Final
7:00am CT: Volleyball, Women's Semifinal
7:35am CT: Track and Field, Women's 400m Final
7:50am CT: Track and Field, Women's 1,500m Final
8:30am CT: Track and Field, Women's 4x100m Relay Final
8:50am CT: Track and Field, Men's 4x100m Relay Final
5:00pm CT: Track and Field, Women's Marathon
5:30pm CT: Golf, Women's final round, Part 1
8:00pm CT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Bronze Medal Match
8:00pm CT: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Semis
8:00pm CT: Golf, Women's final round, Part 2
9:15pm CT: Canoe/Kayak Sprint, Finals in men's and women's kayak four 500m, men's canoe single 1000m and women's canoe double 500m
9:30pm CT: Beach Volleyball, Men's Gold Medal Match
