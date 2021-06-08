Olympics livestreams, Aug. 7: US women play for basketball, water polo gold

TOKYO, Japan — The final medals will be decided in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday and two U.S. women’s teams try to extend their gold medal streaks. The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo.
The men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay finals and the men’s marathon will wrap up action at the track.
Medals will also be decided in men’s diving, karate, wrestling, equestrian, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic swimming, men’s volleyball and more.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Friday – 10:59 p.m. CT. Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
7:00am CT: NBC Daytime Part 1
11:00pm CT: NBC Daytime Part 2
7:00pm CT: NBC Primetime
12:30am ET Sunday: NBC Prime Plus
11:30pm CT Friday: Volleyball, Men's Bronze Medal Match
11:40pm CT Friday: Water Polo, Women's Bronze Medal Game
12:00am CT: Boxing, men's flyweight, men's middleweight, women's flyweight and women's welterweight gold medal bouts
12:00am CT: Karate, women's kumite 61+kg and men's kumite
1:00am CT: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Final
1:15am CT: Volleyball, Men's Gold Medal Match
1:30am CT: Track Cycling, Men's madison final; women's sprint R2 with repechage and quarterfinals; and men's keirin R1 w/ rep
3:00am CT: Handball, Men's Bronze Medal Game
4:45am CT: Wrestling, repechage and medal matches in men's freestyle (65kg, 97kg) and women's freestyle (50kg)
5:00am CT: Baseball, Gold Medal Game, USA vs. Japan
5:00am CT: Equestrian, Jumping Team Final
5:00am CT: Track and Field, Session 19
5:30am CT: Modern Pentathlon, Men's Laser-Run Combined
5:35am CT: Track and Field, Women's High Jump Final
5:45am CT: Track and Field, Women's 10,000m Final
6:00am CT: Men’s Basketball, Bronze Medal Game
6:00am CT: Track and Field, Women's Javelin Final
6:30am CT: Soccer, Men's Gold Medal Match
6:40am CT: Track and Field, Men's 1,500m Final
7:00am CT: Handball, Men's Gold Medal Game
7:00pm CT: Volleyball, Women's Bronze Medal Match
7:30am CT: Track and Field, Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
7:50am CT: Track and Field, Men’s 4x400m Relay Final
9:00am CT: Canoe/Kayak Sprint, men's and women's Kayak four 500m, men's Canoe single 1000m and women's Canoe double 500m finals
8:00pm CT: Track Cycling, Women's omnium w/ scratch, tempo, elim, pts races; women's sprint SF & final; & men's keirin R2, R3 & final
9:00pm CT: Handball, Women's Bronze Medal Game
