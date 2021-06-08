Olympics livestreams, Aug. 7: US women play for basketball, water polo gold

The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo Saturday

TOKYO, Japan — The final medals will be decided in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday and two U.S. women’s teams try to extend their gold medal streaks. The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo.

The men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay finals and the men’s marathon will wrap up action at the track.

Medals will also be decided in men’s diving, karate, wrestling, equestrian, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic swimming, men’s volleyball and more.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Friday – 10:59 p.m. CT. Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

12:30am ET Sunday: NBC Prime Plus

