Olympics livestreams, July 31: Women’s 100-meter track final, last day of swimming

TOKYO, Japan — Medals in the first major events of track and field will be decided Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics while the final medals in swimming will be awarded.
For the first time, there will be an Olympic champion in the mixed 4x400-meter relay in track. Two men and two women will each run a full lap, and each team can decide what order they go in. Also, the title of world’s fastest woman will be decided in the 100-meter final.
In the pool, it’s a full-on splash-and-dash sprint as the men’s and women’s 50-meter freestyle finals are held. The men’s 1,500-meter final makes its Olympic debut and the competition wraps up with the men’s and women’s 4x100 medley relays.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Friday – 10:59 p.m. CT. Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
7:00am CT: NBC Daytime, Part 1
11:30am CT: NBC Daytime, Part 2
7:00pm CT: NBC Primetime
11:00pm CT: NBC Primetime Plus
11:00pm CT Friday: Trampoline, Men's qualification and final
11:30pm CT Friday: Shooting, Mixed Team Trap final
12:00am CT: Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Hungary
1:00am CT: Diving, Women's 3m springboard semifinal
1:00am CT: Tennis, Women's Singles bronze medal match
1:50am CT: Weightlifting, Men's 81kg Group A
2:00am CT: Shooting, Women's 3-Position Rifle final
2:30am CT: Rugby, Women's medal matches
3:00am CT: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 1
3:00am CT: Judo, Mixed Team finals
4:00am CT: Tennis, Women's Singles gold medal match
4:30am CT: Fencing, Women's Team Sabre medal matches
4:50am CT: Weightlifting, Men's 96kg Group A
5:00am CT: Baseball, South Korea vs. USA
5:00am CT: Track and Field, Session 5
5:10am CT: Track and Field, Men's Long Jump qualifying
6:00am CT: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 2
6:15am CT: Track and Field, Men's Discus final
7:00am CT: Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Czech Republic
7:00am CT: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 3
7:35am CT: Track and Field, Mixed 4x400m Relay final
8:00am CT: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 4
7:00pm CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 1
7:10pm CT: Track and Field, Session 6
8:00pm CT: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 2
8:00pm CT: Men's Golf, final round
8:30pm CT: Swimming, Finals in men's and women's 50m freestyle, men's 1,500m freestyle and men's and women's 4x100m medley relays
8:35pm CT: Track and Field, Women's Shot Put final
10:00pm CT: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
10:00pm CT: Tennis, Men's Singles gold medal match