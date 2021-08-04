How much does an Olympic shot put weigh?

The ball is usually made of solid iron or brass.

TOKYO, Japan — The shot put is one of four throwing events in the track and field events at the Olympics.

Men and women use strength and technique in an attempt to throw the heavy metal ball as far as they possibly can.

Spinning helps add power behind the throw and it must land within a marked wedge on the grass.

But just how heavy is that ball?

In men's competitions, the ball is 16 pounds and in women's competitions it's 8.8 pounds.

These are some other things that weigh about 16 pounds:

40-inch LED TV

Coffee table

Vacuum cleaner

Storage cabinet

Pressure cooker

Wall mirror

Stereo system

Kitchen stool

Fish tank

Dining table

Mini refrigerator

Thick rug

In the Tokyo Olympics, the gold-medal winning men's throw was 23.3 meters or 76.4 feet by Ryan Crouser of the United States. This was the second-longest shot put throw in Olympic history.

Following a year-long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening ceremony took place Friday, July 23. The competition began Wed., July 21 and concludes Sunday, Aug. 8.