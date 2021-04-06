Simone Biles asks fans to 'tell me a secret' to fight Tokyo boredom, report says

The world's top gymnast is limited to her hotel room and practice while under Olympics COVID protocols, so she posted a question on Instagram.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is getting ready to win what could be a rare second Olympic all-around gold medal. But before that happens, she has to wait around in Tokyo under strict COVID-prevention rules.

That prompted Biles to reportedly posted in an Instagram Story recently: "Tell me a secret - I'm bored."

Reuters reports Biles is unable to go anywhere but her hotel or practice, prompting the callout that was quickly responded to by her 4.4 million followers. And some of their comments were pretty deep.

One person reportedly announced they were pregnant, which got a "Congrats!" from Biles.

Another reportedly told the gymnast they had not told their father they were gay.

"Tell him, be free, be yourself. I support you," Biles reportedly responded. "For anyone else struggling with telling family or friends, just know I will always welcome you with open arms on my page and platforms."

Other secrets revealed to Biles reportedly included someone who was spending their inheritance on presents for their mothers and someone who said they muted a close friend on Instagram because "she posts the dumbest things."

Biles concurred.

"Me too. Sometimes it's needed," she reportedly said.

Because it was posted to Instagram Story, the post automatically disappeared after 24 hours.

Biles, coming off her 7th U.S. gymnastics title, is in good position to repeat her haul of five medals from the 2016 Olympics in Rio.