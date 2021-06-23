A first look at Simone Biles practicing in St. Louis ahead of Olympic gymnastics trials

Though Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the world, she must still earn her spot on the Olympic team

ST. LOUIS — Even the best gymnasts in the world need to practice, and they're doing it in downtown St. Louis this week.

Wednesday morning, gymnastics star Simone Biles practiced at The Dome ahead of the Olympic trials. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist captured video as she worked on her uneven bars and balance beam routines.

Biles arrived in St. Louis Tuesday. She tweeted out a message to her 1.2 million followers showing her sitting across the street from the Arch.

"Can’t believe this week I’ll be competing in my second Olympic Trials. What a dream," the message read.

Though Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the world, she must still earn her spot on the Olympic team. Biles and other Olympic hopefuls will compete at The Dome.

The men's trials begin Thursday and the women's trials begin Friday. If you don't have tickets to watch in person, here's how you can watch on TV and online:

June 24: Men, Day 1 – 6:30 p.m. on NBCSN and livestreaming

Men Day 1 Apparatus Feed – 6:30 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com

June 25: Women, Day 1 – 8 p.m. on NBC and streaming

Women Day 1 Apparatus Feed – 8 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com

June 26: Men, Day 2 – 3 p.m. on the Olympic Channel and 4 p.m. on NBC and streaming

Men Day 2 Apparatus Feed – 3 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com

June 27: Women, Day 2 – 8:30 p.m. on NBC and streaming

Women Day 2 Apparatus Feed – 8:30 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com