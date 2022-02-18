'It gave me my life back': Sled hockey gives players a sense of freedom

“It’s given me purpose in my life."

ST. LOUIS — Sled hockey is a sport of speed and quality. It gives the players a sense of freedom.

“I always thought of myself as an athlete. I never had an opportunity to go out and prove it. My legs were always the problem,” said Jason Malady. “It gave me my life back."

“It gives me some mobility that I might not have in my everyday life,” Josh Pauls added.

In sled hockey, the rules are just like those for the able-bodied players, and the game is every bit as physical.

“It’s full-contact and you just got to make sure you keep your head on a swivel,” said Katie Ladlie.

For the players, balancing on a blade and flying down the ice while using a modified hockey stick is a workout.

“My arms are done. If I was using my legs, I wouldn’t be able to walk,” exclaimed Malady.

"It's the ultimate game for me," Pauls said.

Pauls is one of the best at it. The St. Charles County resident is a three-time gold medalist with the U.S. Paralympic team.

“It’s been the ultimate goal to represent your country,” he said.

Yet, he still works out with the local Disabled Athlete Sports Association (DASA) squad, lending them his knowledge.

“Be better than you were yesterday because that’s the only thing you can do,” he said.

Of course, not everyone on the DASA club team will get to the level of Pauls, but that doesn’t make this any less competitive or less important. Sled hockey to them is more than just a game.

“It’s given me purpose in my life,” Pauls said.