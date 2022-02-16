Speedskater pushes limits in hopes of reaching the Olympics

"I'm not there yet, but I can probably get there," Sam Habecker said.

ST. LOUIS — Sharp blades to the speedskater are like good tires to a drag racer. You need the grip in order to go.

Speedskater Sam Habecker belongs to the Gateway Speedskating Club based in Kirkwood. He said racing is his favorite thing to do, and he believes in going fast.

"You get to pull yourself around a corner at reckless speeds," he laughed.

It's what got him hooked on speedskating back in the fourth grade. He's come a long way, but those early days were filled with trials and tribulations.

"After my first meet, I loved it a little less because I got slammed. I fell in every single race," Habecker said.

But he picked himself up after each fall and kept going. All that practice and diligence, helping him endure the grind.

"Five hours a week is a lot of hours. I'm just gonna say a lot," he said.

The grit also gives him the ability to channel and focus.

"It's one of the only true times I can experience that true focus," Habecker explained.

And that focus gives him the mindset to handle the madness of the competition.

"Chaos. You gotta pass the guy in front of you while keeping the guy behind you … well behind you," he said.

Over the years, Habecker has left a lot of races behind him. He gives much credit to the Gateway Speedskating Club, which has skating for everyone, from beginners to seasoned skaters. He said it's been all of his success, and he's determined to get better.

"Actually, I'm three seconds off the Olympic trials qualifying time," he said.

But Habecker is confident Team USA is within his reach.