St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Tuesday, Aug. 3

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are underway and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.

We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Tuesday, Aug. 3 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

All times listed are Central Time and are subject to change.

St. Louis in Tokyo - Aug. 3

There are a number of athletes with local ties set to be in action on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Southern Illinois University alums and St. Louis area natives Gwen Berry and DeAnna Price are set to go for medals in the women's hammer throw finals on Tuesday morning. Price, a Moscow Mills native and Berry, a Florissant native will throw at 6:30 a.m. in the finals. You can watch a stream of the finals here: Track and Field, Women's Hammer Throw final. The hammer throw finals are also set to be shown on Peacock. Price is set to throw ninth in the finals, and Berry is slated to throw 12th.

Chaminade grad and NBA star Jayson Tatum will be in action overnight for Team USA men's basketball. Tatum and the United States will take on Spain in a quarterfinal at 11:40 p.m. on Monday night. You can watch that game on Peacock or here with this link: Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal, USA vs. Spain. That game will be rebroadcast at 5 p.m. on USA Network.

Early Tuesday morning you can watch Kansas City area athletes KC Lightfoot and Chris Nilsen go for gold in the pole vault finals. You can watch via this link: Track and Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying.

Collinsville, Illinois native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and the United States women's volleyball team will be in action on Tuesday night against the Dominican Republic in a quarterfinal match. That game is slated to be shown live at 11 p.m. on NBC.

Incarnate Word's Napheesa Collier and Team USA women's basketball is set to face Australia in a quarterfinal game at 11:40. That game is expected to air on the USA Network.

For the full Olympics schedule from NBC, you can click here.

Here's a look at some other big stories at the Olympics on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Gymnastics competition wraps up as Biles returns

It's the last day of event finals for artistic gymnastics as medals are awarded in women's balance beam, men's parallel bars and men's horizontal bar.

USA Gymnastics announced Monday that Simone Biles would be returning to compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games.

Biles has been dealing with a mental block that in gymnastics is referred to as “the twisties.” In other words, Biles is having trouble figuring out where her body is in relation to the ground when in the air.

More gold on the line in track and field

The women dominate the stage in track and field Tuesday with finals in the 200 and 800 meters, 400-meter hurdles and the hammer throw while the men take on the pole vault final. Decathlon and heptathlon also get underway.

Skateboard park

Skateboarding, making its Olympic debut, moves from the street setting to the park course. The first Olympic medal in history will be awarded in the women’s skateboard park competition.

Sport climbing debut

Sport climbing makes its official Olympics debut with the men's qualification across three disciplines: Speed, Bouldering and Lead. Athletes

At the Summer Games, each climber will compete in all three disciplines, and the final rankings will be determined by multiplying the placement in each discipline, with the athletes achieving the lowest scores winning medals.

Athletes hoping to win the first-ever Olympic medals in sport climbing will need to rely on the power and strength in their fingertips.

Cycling team pursuit finals

The U.S. women are the reigning world champion in this event after taking silver in Rio, but have never won an Olympic women’s track cycling title.