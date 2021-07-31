St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Saturday, July 31

Here's your guide to what's happening on Saturday at the Olympics, and what St. Louis connections will be in action

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are underway and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.

We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Saturday, July 31 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

All times listed are Central Time and are subject to change.

St. Louis in Tokyo - July 31

There are a number of St. Louis athletes who will be in action at the Olympics on Saturday, July 31, including a medal favorite in hammer throw.

Kansas City area discus thrower Mason Finley is expected to compete in the discus finals at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. The discus final is expected to be shown on Peacock or you can watch a livestream here: Track and Field, Men's Discus final.

Chaminade grad Jayson Tatum and the men's basketball team are set to face the Czech Republic at 7 a.m. on Peacock. You can also watch a livestream of the game here: Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Czech Republic.

A replay of Collinsville, Illinois native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and the Team USA women's volleyball squad's match against the Russian Olympic Committee is slated to air at 8:45 a.m. on Peacock.

Both of our area's hammer throwers are set to take the stage for the first time in Tokyo on Saturday.

Moscow Mills native and American record-setter DeAnna Price will get her first action on her quest for gold on Saturday in hammer throw qualifying at 7:10 p.m. Price attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and majored in accounting. At SIU she became the fifth woman in NCAA history to win back-to-back hammer throw titles. Price finished eighth in the hammer throw at the Rio Games.

Fellow SIU alum Gwen Berry is also slated to compete in hammer throw qualifying in Tokyo. Berry was an Olympian in the hammer throw in 2016 in Rio where she placed 14th. She was an alternate for the London team in 2012.

Berry has been in the news recently for her role as an athlete and activist. At the 2019 Pan American Games Berry won a gold medal, and raised her fist during the playing of the National Anthem in protest.

When she finished third in the hammer throw in the Olympic Track and Field trials in Oregon in June, Berry made headlines again. While the National Anthem was played during the podium ceremony, Berry turned away from the flag and draped her t-shirt that read "Activist Athlete" over her head.

“I feel like it was a setup, and they did it on purpose,” Berry said of the timing of the anthem after the meet. “I was pissed, to be honest.”

Here is a link to the livestream of the hammer throw qualifying, slated to begin at 7:10 Saturday night: Track and Field, Women's Hammer Throw qualifying.