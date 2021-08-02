Here are the St. Louis athletes still competing during the final week of the Tokyo Olympics

In the last week of the Olympics, there are a number of St. Louis athletes who still have a chance to bring home a medal. Here's who's still competing

ST. LOUIS — Monday was a particularly rough day for St. Louis athletes hoping to continue their quest for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, there are a number of athletes with local ties who still have a chance to bring home some hardware.

Here's a look at who's still left competing at the final week of the Olympics, who's still waiting to compete and who has been eliminated.

All times listed are Central Time and subject to change.

Still Competing

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley - The Collinsville native has helped lead the U.S. women's volleyball team to the top of Pool B in Tokyo. The United States got a close win over Italy early on Monday morning to move on to the quarterfinals on Aug. 3 or 4.

Gwen Berry - Florissant native and Southern Illinois University grad Gwen Berry is on to the finals in hammer throw which will take place at 6:35 a.m. on Aug. 3. Berry will be the final thrower in the event. You can watch that Tuesday morning final here: Track and Field, Women's Hammer Throw final

Napheesa Collier - Incarnate Word grad and St. Louis native Napheesa Collier and the United States women's basketball team are continuing their quest for a seventh straight gold medal. The team has advanced to the quarterfinals and will play either Tuesday or Wednesday.

DeAnna Price - Moscow Mills native and Troy Buchanan High School grad will join her college teammate Gwen Berry in the hammer throw finals at 6:35 a.m. on Aug. 3. Price is the top-ranked women's thrower in the world and will throw ninth in the finals. You can watch that final here: Track and Field, Women's Hammer Throw final

Becky Sauerbrunn - Ladue High School grad and St. Louis native Becky Sauerbrunn will still have a chance at a medal, even after the USWNT's loss to Canada on Monday morning. The U.S. women will play Australia for the bronze medalat 3 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Jayson Tatum - The Chaminade grad and Team USA men's hoops will take on Spain in a quarterfinal match up on Monday night at 11:40 p.m. on NBCSN. Tatum has been one of the stars for Team USA basketball so far in Tokyo.

Courtney Frerichs: Nixa, Missouri native Frerichs will compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase final on Wednesday at 6 a.m. Frerichs had the fastest time in her qualifying heat with a time of 9:19.34.

Chris Nilson: Kansas City area native Nilsen will compete in the men's pole vault final at 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

KC Lightfoot: Another Kansas City native, Lightfoot will also compete in the men's pole vault final at 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Yet to compete

Nick Christie - Missouri Baptist graduate Nick Christie is expected to compete in the men's 20k racewalk on Aug. 5.

Karissa Schweizer - University of Missouri graduate Karissa Schweizer took 11th place in the women's 5,000m on Monday morning, but she's also set to compete in the women's 10,000m final on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Emily Sisson - Former Parkway Central High School standout Emily Sisson is also set to race in the women's 10,000m final on Saturday. Sisson won the event at the U.S. track and field trials ahead of the Olympics.

Eliminated

Tyler Downs - Ballwin native Tyler Downs was eliminated from the 3m springboard event on Monday morning.

Kelsey Card - Carlinville, Illinois native Kelsey Card was eliminated from contention in the women's discus event.

Lauren Doyle - Springfield, Illinois native Lauren Doyle was eliminated after the U.S. women's rugby team fell in Tokyo.

Mason Finley - Kansas City area discus thrower Mason Finley was eliminated from Olympic contention.

Darryl Sullivan - Marion, Illinois high jumper Darryl Sullivan was eliminated from Olympic contention.

For a full schedule of Olympics coverage you can click here.