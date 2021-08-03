St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes competing in Olympics on Wednesday, Aug. 4

Wednesday is a big day for a number of local athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Here's a look at who's competing when

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are underway and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.

We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Wednesday, Aug. 4 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

All times listed are Central Time and are subject to change.

St. Louis in Tokyo - Aug. 4

There will be a number of local athletes in action at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Overnight, Incarnate Word's Napheesa Collier and the women's basketball team will take on Australia in the quarterfinals. That game begins at 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday night on the USA Network and will be replayed at 9 p.m. on Wednesday on USA Network. You can watch a livestream of the game here: Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal, Australia vs. USA

Also overnight, Collinsville's Michelle Bartsch-Hackley will compete in a quarterfinal match up in volleyball against the Dominican Republic. That game starts at 11 p.m. on NBC on Tuesday night, and will be replayed at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the USA Network. You can watch a livestream of the game here: Volleyball, Women's Quarterfinal, Dominican Republic vs. USA.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nixa, Missouri's Courtney Frerichs will compete in the women's 3,000m steeplechase final. That event is expected to be shown on Peacock or you can watch via livestream here: Track and Field, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final.

To cap off Wednesday, Chaminade's Jayson Tatum will lead the Team USA men's basketball squad into action in a quarterfinal game against Australia. That game will begin at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night and be shown on Peacock.

For the full Olympics schedule from NBC, you can click here.

Here's a look at some other big stories at the Olympics on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Women's Basketball

The next challenge for the U.S. is its rival Australia in the quarterfinals of the women's basketball tournament. The Opals beat the Americans in an exhibition last month in Las Vegas. And since play began at the Tokyo Games, the U.S. has continued to be tested unlike it has any other time during its run of six consecutive Olympic gold medals.

Men's 200m final

Don't blink, because the men's 200-meter final will be over in a few seconds on Wednesday, with American Noah Lyles a favorite for gold. The U.S. is looking for a sweep of the medal podium with Americans Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton listed as the second and third fastest in the world this year among those entered in Tokyo.

The finals for the men's 110-meter hurdles will also take place on Wednesday with reigning world champion Grant Holloway racing to gold. In the U.S. trials, he missed the world record by .01 seconds.

Other medal events in track and field include the women's 3000-meter steeplechase, the men's triple jump and men's hammer throw.

And after breaking a 31-year-old shot put world record at U.S. trials, Ryan Crouser looks for another gold.

Women's volleyball

The U.S. women’s volleyball team will likely be without two starters when the Americans face the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals. Setter Jordyn Poulter and opposite Jordan Thompson were limited at practice after rolling their right ankles during pool play and aren’t expected to be available. The Americans are still holding out hope that both could return later in the tournament if the U.S. advances.

Men's skateboarding park final

Hawaii's Heimana Reynolds, a reigning world champion, will be competing in the men's skateboarding park final on Wednesday. He's predicted to win gold in the event, while American Cory Juneau is anticipated to take home the silver.

Men's 10k Open Water Swim

Marathon swimming at the Tokyo Olympics is as much a test of mental endurance as it is physical conditioning during two hours of racing over a 10-kilometer course. The outcome is often decided by weather and water conditions as well as strategy and a furious sprint to the finish.