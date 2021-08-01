St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1

Here's your guide to what's happening on Sunday at the Olympics, and what St. Louis connections will be in action

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are underway and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.

We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Sunday, Aug. 1 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

All times listed are Central Time and are subject to change.

St. Louis in Tokyo - Aug. 1

There are a few St. Louis area athletes set to compete in the Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1.

There will be a replay of Chaminade grad Jayson Tatum and the Team USA men's basketball squad's Saturday game against the Czech Republic at 12:45 a.m. on NBCSN.

Collinsville, Illinois native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley will be in action for Team USA women's volleyball as they take on Italy. That match will be played at 9:05 p.m. and then be aired on NBC, 5 On Your Side at 11:05 p.m. You can watch a livestream of the match here: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. Italy.

St. Louis native Napheesa Collier will be in action Sunday night as well. The Team USA women's basketball team will face France at 11:40 p.m. Sunday night on the USA Network. You can watch a livestream of that game here: Women’s Basketball, France vs. USA.

For the full Olympics schedule from NBC, you can click here.