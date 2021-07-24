St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Saturday, July 24

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are finally here, and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.
We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.
Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Saturday, July 24 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.
St. Louis in Tokyo - July 24
St. Louis native Becky Sauerbrunn will be in action for Team USA on Saturday, July 24 as the United States takes on New Zealand. You can watch the game live at 6:30 a.m. Central Time on NBCSN Saturday morning.
A Ladue High School graduate, Sauerbrunn is the captain of the USWNT, and is playing in her third Olympics.
The USWNT suffered an opening game loss to Sweden in Tokyo.
You can learn more about Sauerbrunn by visiting our story on St. Louis athletes in Tokyo: Every athlete with ties to the St. Louis area in the Tokyo Olympics
Below is the full Olympic schedule for Saturday, July 24. All times listed are Central Time. Events are listed by the station they will air on. Events airing LIVE will be listed in bold and italicized.
To find livestream links for the full Olympics schedule for Saturday, click here.
NBC
8 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
9:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
3x3 U.S. Women’s Basketball
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
Archery – Mixed Team Final
Cycling – Men’s Road Race
1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
Swimming Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 400m Individual Medley
Men’s 400m Freestyle
Women’s 400m Individual Medley
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying
11 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
USA
1 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.
Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
3x3 Basketball (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Taiwan
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain
Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals
Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)
3x3 Basketball (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Round Race (LIVE)
CNBC
7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
3x3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
Rowing – Qualifying Heats
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
12 a.m. – 1 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
NBCSN
1 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (LIVE)
Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)
3x3 Basketball
Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (LIVE)
Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (LIVE)
8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Equestrian – Dressage
Badminton – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
1 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
PEACOCK
5 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)