St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Saturday, July 24

Here's your guide to what's happening on Saturday at the Olympics, and what St. Louis connections will be in action

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are finally here, and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.

We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Saturday, July 24 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

St. Louis in Tokyo - July 24

St. Louis native Becky Sauerbrunn will be in action for Team USA on Saturday, July 24 as the United States takes on New Zealand. You can watch the game live at 6:30 a.m. Central Time on NBCSN Saturday morning.

A Ladue High School graduate, Sauerbrunn is the captain of the USWNT, and is playing in her third Olympics.

The USWNT suffered an opening game loss to Sweden in Tokyo.

Below is the full Olympic schedule for Saturday, July 24. All times listed are Central Time. Events are listed by the station they will air on. Events airing LIVE will be listed in bold and italicized.

To find livestream links for the full Olympics schedule for Saturday, click here.

NBC

8 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

9:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

3x3 U.S. Women’s Basketball

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages

Archery – Mixed Team Final

Cycling – Men’s Road Race

1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

Swimming Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

Men’s 400m Freestyle

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

USA

1 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

3x3 Basketball (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Taiwan

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain

Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals

Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)

3x3 Basketball (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Round Race (LIVE)

CNBC

7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

3x3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

Rowing – Qualifying Heats

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

NBCSN

1 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (LIVE)

Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)

3x3 Basketball

Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (LIVE)

Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Equestrian – Dressage

Badminton – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

1 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

PEACOCK

5 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)