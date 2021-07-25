St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Sunday, July 25

Here's your guide to what's happening on Sunday at the Olympics, and what St. Louis connections will be in action

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are finally here, and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.

We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Sunday, July 25 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

St. Louis in Tokyo - July 25

A pair of St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Sunday.

Chaminade grad and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will get his first taste of game action in Tokyo on Sunday morning as Team USA men's basketball matches up with France. You can watch Tatum live on Peacock at 7 a.m., or catch a replay of the game on NBC at 3 p.m. Central Time.

Collinsville native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley will also be in action on Sunday. Bartsch-Hackley and Team USA women's volleyball will take on Argentina in Tokyo to open their quest for a gold medal. A replay of the match is scheduled to air at 5:30 p.m. Central Time Sunday, July 25 on NBCSN.

For more on Tatum and Bartsch-Hackley, you can visit our story on St. Louis athletes in Tokyo: Every athlete with ties to the St. Louis area in the Tokyo Olympics

Below is the full Olympic schedule for Sunday, July 25. All times listed are Central Time. Events are listed by the station they will air on. Events airing LIVE will be listed in bold and italicized.

For the full Olympics schedule from NBC, you can click here.

NBC

7 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Taiwan (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages

Cycling – Women’s Road Race

11:15 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Canoe Slalom – Qualifying

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final

Surfing Day 1 Report

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

Chaminade grad and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum plays on Sunday morning as Team USA men's basketball matches up with France.

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition

8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 100m Butterfly

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Women’s 400m Freestyle

Men’s 4x100 Freestyle Relay

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying

11:05 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Taiwan

USA

1 a.m. – 7:20 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Archery – Women’s Team Final

Canoe Slalom – Qualifying

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast

Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden

Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Weightlifting – Men’s Finals

Surfing Report Day 1

4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Women’s Beach Volleyball (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

3x3 Basketball (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)

CNBC

1 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)

7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

NBCSN

1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

3x3 Basketball

3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)

5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)

7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain

Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Korea

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Badminton – Qualifying Rounds

12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Equestrian – Dressage

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

1 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

PEACOCK

5 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

Jayson Tatum plays in Tokyo on Sunday morning as Team USA men's basketball matches up with France. You can watch Tatum live on Peacock at 7 a.m. The replay of the game is on NBC at 3 p.m. Central Time.