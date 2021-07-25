St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Sunday, July 25

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are finally here, and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.
We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.
Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Sunday, July 25 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.
St. Louis in Tokyo - July 25
A pair of St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Sunday.
Chaminade grad and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will get his first taste of game action in Tokyo on Sunday morning as Team USA men's basketball matches up with France. You can watch Tatum live on Peacock at 7 a.m., or catch a replay of the game on NBC at 3 p.m. Central Time.
Collinsville native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley will also be in action on Sunday. Bartsch-Hackley and Team USA women's volleyball will take on Argentina in Tokyo to open their quest for a gold medal. A replay of the match is scheduled to air at 5:30 p.m. Central Time Sunday, July 25 on NBCSN.
For more on Tatum and Bartsch-Hackley, you can visit our story on St. Louis athletes in Tokyo: Every athlete with ties to the St. Louis area in the Tokyo Olympics
Below is the full Olympic schedule for Sunday, July 25. All times listed are Central Time. Events are listed by the station they will air on. Events airing LIVE will be listed in bold and italicized.
For the full Olympics schedule from NBC, you can click here.
NBC
7 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Women’s 3x3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Taiwan (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages
Cycling – Women’s Road Race
11:15 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final
Surfing Day 1 Report
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition
8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 100m Butterfly
Men’s 100m Breaststroke
Women’s 400m Freestyle
Men’s 4x100 Freestyle Relay
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying
11:05 a.m. – 1 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Taiwan
USA
1 a.m. – 7:20 a.m.
Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)
Women’s 3x3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Archery – Women’s Team Final
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast
Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden
Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Weightlifting – Men’s Finals
Surfing Report Day 1
4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Women’s Beach Volleyball (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
3x3 Basketball (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)
CNBC
1 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)
7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
NBCSN
1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
3x3 Basketball
3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)
5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)
7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)
8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain
Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Korea
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds
12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Equestrian – Dressage
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
1 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
PEACOCK
5 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
