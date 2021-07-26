St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Tuesday, July 27

Here's your guide to what's happening on Tuesday at the Olympics, and what St. Louis connections will be in action

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Tuesday, July 27 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

All times listed are Central Time and are subject to change.

St. Louis in Tokyo - July 27

There will be a few chances to watch local athletes compete on Tuesday, both live and via replay.

Team USA women's soccer captain and Ladue High School grad Becky Sauerbrunn will lead her team into action on Tuesday morning against Australia beginning at 3 a.m. on the USA Network. You can click here to watch it live online. The game will re-air at 10:45 p.m. on NBCSN. The women's team is 1-1 so far in Olympic competition.

The Team USA men's basketball team got off to a rough start with a loss to France in their first game in Tokyo, but they'll have a chance to get back on track on Tuesday. Chaminade's Jayson Tatum will lead the U.S. against Iran at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

There are also a number of replays involving St. Louis area athletes airing on Tuesday.

You can watch a replay of Incarnate Word's Napheesa Collier and the Team USA women's basketball squad's game against Nigeria in replays at 1:45 a.m. on NBCSN and at 3:15 p.m. on USA Network. The game will originally air on Monday night at 11:40 on USA Network. Click here to watch it live online.

You can also watch a replay of Collinsville native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and the U.S. women's volleyball team's match against China at 5 p.m. on NBCSN. That game is being played at 9:05 p.m. Monday night.

Here are a few of the other major Olympic events to look out for on Tuesday, July 27:

Biles tries to lead Team USA to third consecutive gold medal

The women's gymnastics team final will take place on Tuesday, with Team USA's G.O.A.T. Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Sunisa Lee competing for gold. The U.S. team qualified in second place with 170.562 points, one full point behind the ROC team of Russian athletes.

For the finals, the competition moves to three-up/three-count and the Americans have thrived in that format for more than a decade. Biles is scheduled to compete in all four events with coverage live at 5:45 a.m. Central on Peacock with an encore during primetime on NBC.

The women's all-around final with only Biles and Lee is scheduled for July 29.

A gold medal rematch in softball

The U.S. women's softball team will play Japan for the gold medal in a rematch of the 2008 final, the previous time softball was an Olympic sport.

Women's Soccer

The U.S. Women's National Team with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe can advance to the quarterfinals with either a win or a draw over Australia.

The team rebounded on Saturday with a 6-1 rout of New Zealand in front of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The United States was stunned by Sweden 3-0 in the team's opening match at the Tokyo Games.

The game airs live at 3 a.m. Central on USA Network, with two encores to follow on the same channel.

US looks to keep relay streak alive in men's swimming

After winning a gold medal in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay, Team USA will try for gold again in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay on Tuesday. It's a race the Americans have won during the last four Olympics, but this time around there won't be any Michael Phelps or Ryan Lochte.

The final for the men's 200-meter butterfly will also take place.

A busy schedule for Ledecky

The U.S. women's swim team could potentially take home three gold medals on Tuesday night. The women's swimming final in the 200-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley and 1500-meter freestyle will be taking place. It'll be another big head-to-head matchup with Katie Ledecky facing Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

Ledecky is set to swim the 200 meter freestyle final, followed 70 minutes later by the women’s 1500 meter freestyle final.

Surfing

In its first year as an Olympic sport, men and women's shortboard finals will take place on Tuesday, depending on the weather. Weather delays aren't unusual in competitive surfing, as it is perhaps the only organized sport that is both dependent on an uncontrollable variable — the weather — and defined by a literal uneven playing field — the ocean.