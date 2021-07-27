St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Wednesday, July 28

Here's your guide to what's happening on Wednesday at the Olympics, and what St. Louis connections will be in action

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are finally here and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.

We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Wednesday, July 28 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

All times listed are Central Time and are subject to change.

St. Louis in Tokyo - July 28

If you stay up late enough Tuesday into Wednesday, you'll get to see one of our local stars compete live. There are some options if you don't want to stay up into the wee hours of the morning, though.

Chaminade High School alum and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will lead the Team USA men's basketball squad into action against Iran starting at 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That game is scheduled to air on NBCSN. There will be a replay of the game at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night on NBCSN. You can also watch the game online by clicking here: Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Iran.

Springfield, Illinois native Lauren Doyle will get her first action of the Olympic Games as a member of the United States' women's rugby team on Wednesday. Doyle graduated from Meridian High School in Macon, Illinois in 2009 and attended Eastern Illinois University. Doyle and the women's rugby team will get underway in Tokyo with a match against China at 8 p.m. You can watch that match online by clicking this link: Rugby, Women's pool round, session 1.

There will also be an early-morning replay of Collinsville native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Team USA women's volleyball's match against China. That is set to air on NBCSN at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

For the full Olympics schedule from NBC, you can click here.

Here are a few of the other major Olympic events to look out for on Wednesday, July 28:

Five swimming gold medals on the line

The men's 100-meter freestyle final is the marquee event Wednesday night in the pool while the women swim the semifinals.

Other events include the men's 800-meter freestyle and 200-meter breaststroke finals, plus the women's 200-meter butterfly and 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

US men's basketball seeks redemption

The much-maligned U.S. men's basketball team seeks its first win of the Olympics when it plays Iran in Group A play.

The U.S. men have only two games left in group play at the Tokyo Olympics to solve their woes. Their opening 83-76 loss to France snapped a 25-game Olympic winning streak.

Men's gymnastics all-around

Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak try to break through to the podium as they compete in the men's individual all-around competition. They qualified 11th and 14th, respectively.

US beach volleyball two-fer

Two of the four U.S. beach volleyball teams are in action Wednesday night. Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil tries to improve to 2-0 as they face Kenya.

On the men's side, Philip Dalhausser and Nicholas Lucena are 1-1 heading into their final pool round match against Argentina.

First 3-on-3 basketball medals awarded

The U.S. women remain alive for the first gold medal in 3-on-3 basketball. The semifinals and finals for both the men and women will be played Wednesday.

Golf begins without two big names

The four-round Olympic men's golf tournament begins, but without two of the game's biggest stars.

Positive COVID-19 tests knocked Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau out of the Olympic golf tournament Sunday, in a pair of surprises that reinforced the tenuous nature of holding a massive sports event during a global pandemic.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who this year became the first Japanese player to win the green jacket, will try to add Olympic gold on a course in his home country.