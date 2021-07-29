St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes during Olympics on Friday, July 30

Here's your guide to what's happening on Friday at the Olympics, and what St. Louis connections will be in action

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are underway and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.

We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Thursday, July 29 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

All times listed are Central Time and are subject to change.

St. Louis in Tokyo - July 29

There will be a number of athletes with local ties competing on Friday at the Olympics.

Mizzou alum Karissa Schweizer will make her Olympic debut on Friday morning in the 5,000-meter prelims. She will also run in the 10,000-meter later in the Games. Schweizer is slated to race at 5 a.m. and the race is expected to be shown on Peacock and NBCSN. You can also watch a livestream here: Track & Field Session 3.

Ladue grad and USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn will lead the women's soccer team into the knockout round game against the Netherlands at 6 a.m. on NBCSN. You can also watch a livestream here: Women's Soccer quarterfinal: USA vs. Netherlands.

Carlinville, Illinois native Kelsey Card is expected to compete in the discus qualifiers at 7:30 p.m. You can watch a livestream here: Track & Field, Women's Discus qualifying.

Kansas City-area pole vaulters KC Lightfoot and Chris Nilsen are expected to compete in pole vault qualifying at 7:40 p.m. You can watch a livestream here: Track & Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying

Collinsville, Illinois native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Team USA women's volleyball are set to take on the Russian Olympic committee in pool play at 9:05 p.m. Friday night. You can watch a livestream here: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. ROC (Russian athletes)

There will be a replay of Incarnate Word High School's Napheesa Collier and Team USA women's basketball's game against Japan at 3:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. on NBCSN.

For the full Olympics schedule from NBC, you can click here.

Here are a few of the other major Olympic events to look out for on Friday, July 30.

Swimming

Katie Ledecky will be in the pool one more time for her signature event, the 800-meter freestyle. She's easily the gold medal favorite. Caeleb Dressel will also try to add another individual gold in the 100-meter butterfly. And gold will be on the line in the women's 200-meter backstroke.

But the highlight of the night will be first-ever Olympic mixed 4x100-meter medley relay. Each team has two men and two women. Each swimmer does one of the four swimming styles -- backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle. But there are no rules on which gender does which stroke. So, any leg could feature men against women.

U.S. vs. Netherlands in women's soccer

It's win or go home as the U.S. faces the Dutch in the quarterfinals. Offense has been at a premium for the Americans, who failed to score in two of their three group stage matches. The Netherlands, on the other hand, scored 21 goals in their three matches.

Track and field

Friday morning will feature several qualifying rounds and the first medal event -- the men's 10,000-meter final. More preliminaries will be held during primetime including women's 100- and 400-meter hurdles and men's 100- and 800-meters.

Triathlon

Just as with swimming, there is a new mixed-gender event making its debut. In triathlon mixed relay, two men and two women per team take turns on a course swimming, biking and running. The course is shorter than the one used for the individual events.

Plus, the U.S. women's basketball team faces host nation Japan.

Medals will also be awarded in tennis, shooting, sailing, boxing, fencing, judo, badminton, trampoline and more.