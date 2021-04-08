St. Louis in Tokyo: Watch local athletes competing at Olympics on Thursday, Aug. 5

A Ladue grad could win a medal and some local basketball stars could advance to the gold medal game on Thursday in Tokyo. Here's your guide

ST. LOUIS — The Tokyo Olympics are underway and 5 On Your Side has you covered all the way through.

We'll let you know when and where you can watch your favorite events, and when to catch those specific St. Louis athletes going for gold.

Here's which St. Louis area athletes will be in action on Thursday, Aug. 5 and how you can watch all the action from Tokyo.

All times listed are Central Time and are subject to change.

St. Louis in Tokyo - Aug. 5

Chaminade High School grad Jayson Tatum and the U.S. men's basketball team will play overnight in Tokyo. The United States will play Australia in a semifinal game for a chance at gold at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night. The winner will take on either France or Slovenia for the gold medal. There will be replays of the game on Thursday at 5 p.m. on USA Network and 10 p.m. on NBCSN. You can watch a livestream of the game here: Men's basketball semifinal, USA vs. Australia.

Missouri Baptist University grad Nick Christie will get his chance to shine in Tokyo on Thursday. The San Diego native will compete in the 20km race walk final at 2:30 in Tokyo. The race is expected to be shown live on Peacock. You can watch a livestream of the event here: Track and Field, Men's 20km Race Walk.

United States women's soccer team captain and Ladue grad Becky Sauerbrunn will make her final appearance in Tokyo on Thursday morning. The USWNT will take on Australia in the bronze medal game. The United States fell to Canada in their semifinal game to miss out on a chance for gold. The bronze medal game will begin at 3 a.m. and be shown live on USA Network. There will also be a replay at 8 p.m. Thursday on NBCSN. You can watch the bronze medal game via livestream here: Soccer, Women's Bronze Medal Match, Australia vs. USA.

Napheesa Collier and the U.S. women's basketball team will play Serbia late Thursday night for a chance at gold. The team's semifinal match up will take place at 11:40 p.m. and is expected to be shown on the USA Network.

For the full Olympics schedule from NBC, you can click here.

Here's a look at some other big stories at the Olympics on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Decathlon

The title of world's greatest athletes will be awarded at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday. The decathlon for men and heptathlon for women will wrap up Thursday morning. The reigning world champions in both events are out of medal contention after breaking down during their last races of the day on Wednesday. Track and field medals will also be decided in the men's 400 meters and women's pole vault.

Soccer goes for bronze

The U.S. women's soccer team tries to put the disappointment of Monday's loss to Canada behind them as they play for the bronze against Australia. These two played to a scoreless draw in the group stage, but this game will end with a winner, no matter what. The U.S. has struggled to put the ball in the net, failing to score a goal in three of their five matchups in these Games.

Canada and Sweden play for the women's soccer gold later in the day.

A day after the American women defeated Australia for their 53rd consecutive win in Olympic play, the U.S. men's basketball team takes on the Aussies with the winner going to the gold medal game.

Beach volleyball finals

Women's beach volleyball wraps up with the bronze and gold medal matches while men's volleyball and beach volleyball are in the semifinals. Women's water polo is also in semifinal action.

Sport climbing wraps up

The new event of sport climbing awards its first medals in the men's competition while karate, another new Olympic sport, also decides its first champions. The women's 10-meter platform diving competition wraps up. And rhythmic gymnastics gets underway with individual all-around qualifying.